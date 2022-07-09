Red Sox Crushed by the Yankees Friday Night 12-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox have lost 4 straight games, all against AL East opponents. Friday night the New York Yankees crushed the Red Sox 12-5.

Connor Seabold started the game for Boston after Michael Wacha was placed on the Injured List with a "dead arm". Seabold was hit hard, allowing 9 hits and 7 runs in 2.2 innings. He struck out 2 and walked 2. He was pulled from the game in the top of the 3rd inning with "right forearm tighness".

Michael Feliz then pitched 3.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Austin Davis pitched the 7th and 8th innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, while striking out 1.

The game was so out of hand in the 9th inning that Jackie Bradley Jr. pitched, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He walked 3 and struck out 1.

Rob Refsnyder was 4-5 for Boston with a double.

Trevor Story hit his 15th homer, a solo shot in the 4th inning. Story was 1-5 on the night.

Bobby Dalbec also hit a solo homer in the 4th inning. He was 1-3 on the night.

Christian Vazquez was 3-5 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Rafael Devers, chosen to start at 3rd base in the All-Star game by fan voting, exited the game after the bottom of the 4th inning with lower back pain.

Josh Donaldson was 2-4 with a 3-run home run in the 1st inning.

Matt Carpenter was 3-4 with a double and solo home run in the 4th inning.

The Red Sox and Yankees play game 3 of the 4-game series Saturday night. Kutter Crawford is scheduled to start for Boston.