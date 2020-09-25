Red Sox Crushed 13-1 in Final 2020 Game at Fenway [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were crushed by the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 in the final 2020 game at Fenway Park on Thursday night, September 24th. Things were so bad that Tzu-Wei Lin pitched the 9th inning, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs.

Martin Perez who made a team leading 12 starts in 2020 was hit had, allowing 6 runs on 9 hits in 4 inning. He struck out 2 and finishes 2020 with a 3-5 record and 4.50 ERA.

Jackie Bradley Jr. possibly playing his last game at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox was 1-4 and is batting .325 with 5 doubles, 3 homers and 17 runs batted in during the month of September (21 games)

Michael Chavis recorded the Red Sox' major league leading 18th outfield assist when he threw out Ramon Urlas attempting to score on a throw from left field, for a double play in the 2nd inning. 6 Red Sox outfielders have assists this season. Alex Verdugo (7), Jackie Bradley Jr. (3), Kevin Pillar (3), Yairo Munoz (2) and Cesar Puello (2).

Bobby Dalbec was 1-2 and has reached base safely in 13 of his last 15 games with a .327 average with 6 homers, 3 doubles and 11 runs batted in during that time span.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3 extending his season best hitting streak to 8 games.

For the Orioles Alex Cobb picked up the win, throwing 7 innings, and allowing 6 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Austin Hayes was 3-5 with a double and homer. Pat Valaika was 3-5 with a homer and Rio Ruiz was 3-5 wiht 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in. Ramon Urias was 3-4 with 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in. Cedric Mullins was 1-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Jose Iglesias was 1-4 with a homer in the 4th inning.

Boston closes out the season with a 3 game series in Atlanta against the Braves. Friday night's pregame starts at 6:10 with the first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.