Red Sox Comeback to Defeat Houston 12-8 in a Wild Game Thursday Night [VIDEO]

The ball was flying off the bats at Fenway Park on Thursday night, as the Red Sox and Astros combined for 24 hits. In the end, the Red Sox overcame deficits of 1-0, 4-3 and 8-7 in their major league best 22nd come from behind victory to beat the Astros 12-8 and salvage 1 of the 3 games.

Christian Vazquez who was 3-4 hit a game tying run in the 1st inning, a go-ahead RBI single in the 3rd and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 6th inning giving the Red Sox the decisive lead.

Christian Arroyo was 1-3 and drove in 4 runs. His game-tying 3-run home run in the 5th inning was his 2nd of the year.

JD Martinez was 1-4 with his 13th home run of the season and drove in 2 runs

Kike Hernandez was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and had a bases loaded run batted in walk.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-5 with a 2-out 2 run double in the 6th inning, extending the Red Sox lead to 12-8

Alex Verdugo back in the line-up was 0-5 but threw out Jose Altuve at 2nd base in the 3rd inning for his 4th outfield assist this season and the Red Sox' major league leading 18th outfield assist.

On the mound Eduardo Rodriguez went 4.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 5 and didn't figure in the decision

Matt Andriese got the final out in the 5th inning but allowed 1 hit and 1 run. Darwinzon Hernandez picked up the win, pitching the 6th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless 7th inning, while Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless 8th inning and Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 9th inning.

Houston's Jose Altuve, a Red Sox killer was 2-5 with his 11th home run of the season

Yordan Alvarez was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in.

Houston Manager Dusty Baker was ejected from the game in the 7th inning.

Here's Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on the game

With the win, the Red Sox gained a half game on the idle Tampa Bay Rays, and are now 1 game behind the Rays in 2nd place. The Rays open a 3 game series with the Baltimore Orioles Friday night, while the Red Sox host a 4 game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Friday night's pregame starts at 6:10 with the pregame starting at 7:10 on 101.9 the Rock.