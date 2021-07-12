Red Sox Come Up Short Against the Phillies 5-4 Sunday [VIDEO]

The Red Sox outhit the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6, Sunday afternoon, July 11th, but lost the game 5-4.

Nick Pivetta lasted just 4.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2 and is now 7-4 on the season. It was the 2nd time in his last 3 outings that he lasted fewer than 5.0 innings.

Christian Arroyo was 3-3 with 2 doubles, driving in a run for the Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 and hit his 15th homer, a solo shot in the 2nd inning to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

Kike Hernandez was 0-4 but made 2 highlight film catches. In the 5th inning he dove and caught JT Realmuto's line drive and doubled up Jean Segura at 1st base for the Red Sox' MLB-leading 29th outfield assist.

Then in the 6th inning he made another diving catch, taking extra bases away from Andrew McCutchen.

Bobby Dalbec, who entered the game when Marwin Gonzalez left with a tight hamstring was 1-3, with a RBI single in the 6th inning.

He also made a couple of slick fielding plays at 1st base

JD Martinez, was 1-5 with a double and extended his on-base streak to 28 games, which is MLB's longest active streak.

Darwinzon Hernandez retired all 3 batters he faced in the 6th inning. He has a 1.47 ERA in his last 22 appearances

Adam Ottavino tossed a scoreless 8th inning and has a 1.89 ERA in his last 35 games.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th inning, striking out 1.

For the Phillies Ronald Torreyes was 3-4 with a home run, his 3rd of the season driving in 3 runs on the afternoon.

Ranger Suarez pitched the last 2.1 innings. He retired the last batter in the 7th inning, stranded the bases loaded in the 8th inning and then got JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers out in the 9th inning to earn his 2nd save.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1, so the Red Sox enter the All-Star Break with a game and a half lead over the Rays for 1st place.

The Red Sox will open a series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 15th, while the Rays will play the Braves starting on Friday, July 16th. Hear Thursday's game against the Yankees on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:08 p.m.