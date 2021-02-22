Red Sox Claim Payamps Place Cordero on COVID-DL

The Boston Red Sox claimed pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, February 22nd, and placed outfielder Franchy Cordero on the COVID injured reserve list.



Payamps, made two appearances for the Diamondbacks in each of the last two seasons, posting a 3.86 ERA (3 ER/7.0 IP) with five strikeouts, six walks, and a .261 opponent batting average (6-for-23). A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, the right-hander was originally signed by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. In 145 career minor league games (119 starts) between the Rockies (2011-14) and Diamondbacks (2016-19) organizations, he is 41-43 with a 4.15 ERA (307 ER/665.2 IP) and only 0.68 home runs allowed per 9.0 innings. This off-season, Payamps made eight relief appearances for Estrellas in the Dominican Winter League, posting a 1.38 ERA (2 ER/13.0 IP) with 14 strikeouts and just two walks.

Cordero was acquired by the Red Sox from the Kansas City Royals as part of a three-team trade earlier this month. He has appeared in 95 major league games with the San Diego Padres (2017-19) and Royals (2020), batting .236 (67-for-284) with 12 home runs and a .737 OPS. The left-handed hitter has made 38 starts in center field, 24 in left field, and nine in right field, totaling four outfield assists in his major league career.

The Boston Red Sox begin Spring Training games this Sunday, February 28th at 1 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins. 101.9 The Rock will air the 28 Spring Training games and the 162 regular season games beginning April 1st.