Red Sox Claim John Schreiber Off Waivers – Place Sale on 60 Day DL

The Boston Red Sox claimed pitcher John Schreiber off waivers on Thursday, February 18 from the Detroit Tigers. To make room for Schreiber they placed Chris Sale on the 60 Day Disabled List.

Schreiber has made 28 major league relief appearances, all for the Tigers from 2019-20, going 2-1 with a 6.28 ERA (20 ER/28.2 IP) and 33 strikeouts. Selected by Detroit in the 15th round of the 2016 June Draft out of the University of Northwestern Ohio, Schreiber is 16-15 with a 1.99 ERA (45 ER/204.0 IP) in 147 minor league relief appearances, including a 2.28 ERA (15 ER/59.1 IP), 1.01 WHIP, and .187 opponent batting average in 48 outings for Triple-A Toledo in 2019.

Chris Sale underwent successful left UCL reconstruction (“Tommy John surgery”) on March 30, 2020

Get our free mobile app

The Boston Red Sox's first Spring Training game is Sunday, February 28th. They open the season on April 1st. Hear all the Spring Training games and Regular Season games on 101.9 The Rock..