Red Sox Bullpen Falters – Lose to Phillies 13-6 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox bullpen collapsed in the 6th inning Tuesday night. The result...The Red Sox' 9th straight loss as they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 13-6 at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox were leading 3-1 after 4 innings when starter Zack Godley left after 84 pitches. He threw 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and a run while striking out 4.

Phillips Valdez came on and allowed a run in the 5th inning, but Boston scored and it was 4-2 at the end of the 5th inning.

The 6th inning saw the collapse with the Phillies erupting for 7 runs. Josh Taylor was charged with 3 runs while getting 2 out. Heath Hembree couldn't record an out allowing 4 runs on 4 hits including a 2-run homer to Bryce Harper.

Carlton Brewer pitched 1.1 innings allowing 1 run, a homer to Phil Gosselin.

Marcus Walden allowed 3 runs on 2 hits in the 8th inning, including a 3-run homer to Jay Bruce.

All together Phillie's batters rapped out 16 hits including 4 homers.

Boston's bats weren't silent, as the Red Sox had 11 hits.

Rafael Devers was 3-5 with a double, his most hits in a game since September 29, 2019

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double, scoring 2 runs and extended his hitting streak to a career best 9 games.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3, driving in 2 runs. Mich Moreland was 2-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. He leads the Red Sox with 14 RBI's

JD Martinez was 1-2 with a double and RBI before being removed in the 5th inning with dehydration.

The Red Sox and Phillies will play the 2nd game of the 2 game series Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park with the pregame starting at 12:35 and 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.