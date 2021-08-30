Red Sox Bullpen Falters Again – Lose to Indians 7-5 Sunday [VIDEO]

Tanner Houck pitched well for 5 innings no-hitting the Indians, but the Red Sox bullpen allowed 6 runs, and the Red Sox lost to the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Sunday. The game's start was delayed 3 hours and 10 minutes because of rain.

Houck was charged with 3 runs, as Josh Taylor came on and allowed 2 runs to score. Houk's final line was 3 runs, 1 hit, 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. The lone hit he allowed was to Jose Ramirez.

With the bullpen depleted, Alex Cora had to turn to Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, as well as Matt Barnes.

Robles pitched the 7th, and allowed 2 hit and 1 run, striking out 2

Davis allowed 3 runs on 3 hits, getting only 2 outs. He gave up a 2 out homer to Austin Hedges.

Matt Barnes allowed the final run to score, before getting the final out.

Boston had led 4-0 through the 5th inning.

Rafael Devers hit his 31st and 32nd home runs, both solo shots. He was 2-5

Bobby Dalbec hit his 17th homer of the season,. He was 1-3

JD Martinez was 2-4 with a double.

One of the key plays was when Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a obstruction call on Jairo Munoz. Munoz had entered the game after Jonathan Arauz had come out with an abdominal injury.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox are now 8 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays with whom they start a 4 game series on Monday night, August 30th. They are 2 games behind the Yankees, and 2.5 games ahead of the Oakland A's for the final Wild Card spot. Pregame Monday with the Rays starts at 6;10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.