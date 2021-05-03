Red Sox Bullpen Collapses – Rangers Rally to Beat Red Sox 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox has had 3 blown saves entering Sunday's game with the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately Adam Ottavino blew another, as he has 3 of Boston's now 4 blown saves as the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3. Texas took 3 of the 4 games with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox wasted a good pitching performance by Garrett Richards who went 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched a scoreless 6th, striking out 2 and Garrett Whitlock pitched the 7th inning, allowing 1 run on a home run to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That made the score 5-2

In the 8th Ottavino allowed 3 runs, 2 earned as he walked 2 and gave up a big double to former Red Sox Brock Holt.

Xander Bogaerts had a good day at the plate for Boston, going 4-3 with his 5th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 5th inning.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4

Marwin Gonzalez, playing 1st base had a double, and Kevin Plawecki playing catcher also had a double for Boston.

Manager Alex Cora on the loss

Boston is 17-12 and is in 1st place in the AL East 1.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are off on Monday, and return home to open a series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Pegame begins at 6:10 with the first pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.