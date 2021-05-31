Red Sox Blown Away by Astros 11-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were blown away by the Houston Astros 11-2 on Memorial Day, May 31st, at Houston. It was the the 1st game of 17 games in a row for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox were held to just 5 hits as Jose Urquidy was brilliant throwing 6.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Eduardo Rodriguez went 4.2 innings, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Colten Brewer didn't supply any relief, throwing 1 inning, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits while walking 3 and striking out 1. Plus he allowed 2 runs that were charged to E-Rod.

Phillips Valdez went 1.1 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits, striking out 2.

Matt Andriese pitched a scoreless 9th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1.

4 of Boston's 5 hits were doubles. Christian Vazquez, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo and Christian Arroyo all doubled.

Hunter Renfroe also homered, his 7th of the season and was 2-3 with a run batted in.

Jose Altuve hit his 7th homer of the season for the Astros

Kyle Tucker was 3-5

The Red Sox are now 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays who beat the Yankees 3-1. The Rays have won 16 of their last 17 games.

The Red Sox and Astros will play game 2 of the 4 game series on Tuesday night. Garrett Richards is slated to pitch for Boston. Pregame starts at 7:10 with the 1st pitch at 8:10 on 101.9 The Rock.