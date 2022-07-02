Red Sox Blow 4-0 Lead Lose to Cubs 6-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs after 2 innings and looked to be running away with Friday afternoon's game in Chicago. But the Cubs batted around in the 5th and 6th innings and Boston pitchers walked 10 batters, and Chicago beat Boston 6-5 in the 1st game of the 3-game series.

Jarren Duran reinstated to the roster after being ineligible to play in Toronto because of his COVID vaccination status drilled the 1st pitch for a home run. He ended 2-5 with a pair of runs batted in.

Rich Hill started for Boston and went 4.2 innings before having to leave with a strained knee. He allowed 3 runs and 3 hits. he struck out 3 and walked 4.

Tyler Danish came on and pitched in the 5th inning, walking 1.

Hansle Robles blew the save, his 6th of the season, allowing 3 runs in 2/3rds of an inning in the 6th. He walked 3 and gave up 2 hits. Christopher Morel tied the game in the 6th with home run off of Robles.

Jake Diekman retired the last batter in the 6th inning, walking 1 and striking out 1.

Hirakazu Sawamura closed out the game, pitching the final 2 innings allowing 1 hit while striking out 3 and walking 1.

Jackie Bradely Jr. was 1-2 with a double and drove in 3 runs for Boston.

Christian Vazquez was gunned down at the plate in the 6th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Chicago will play game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday night. Josh Winckowski is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:15 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:15 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.