Red Sox Blast 5 Home Runs Beat Blue Jays 7-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox had 9 hits on Wednesday night, 5 home runs and 3 doubles as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 in the final regular season game at Buffalo. The Blue Jays will finally be able to play at home in Toronto beginning July 30th.

Kike Hernandez hit his 14th homer of the season, a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning to give Boston a 2-0 lead. He also had a double

Rafael Devers hit a solo home run, his 24th in the 4th inning.

Michael Chavis, playing 2nd base hit his 2nd home run of the season, in the 5th inning, a solo homer.

JD Martinez had a home run, his 20th of the season, and a double

Hunter Renfroe, who hit a grand slam on Monday, went back-to-back with Martinez and hit a solo homer in the 8th. It was his 15th of the season.

Bobby Dalbec had a double.

Garrett Richards went 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. 3 of the hits were home runs. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

Garrett Whitlock pitched 1.1 innings striking out 2. Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th inning

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, picking up his 20th save of the season. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 1

For Toronto Vladamir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer of the season. George Spring hit his 7th homer and Teoscar Hernandez hit his 13th homer of the season.

Manager Alex Cora on the win

The Red Sox suffered another injury. Danny Santana who was activated Monday from a rehab stint, hurt his groin and will likely end up on the Injured List. The Red Sox will need to make a roster move before Thursday night's game against the Yankees. Could Frenchy Cordeiro return to the big leagues from Worcester?

The Red Sox remain 1 game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, in 1st place in the AL East. The Rays rallied with 2 out and 2 strikes in the 9th to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park to open a 8-game homestand. They will play the Yankees 4 times followed by 4 games against the Blue Jays. Thursday night's pregame against the Yankees starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.