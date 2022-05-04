Red Sox Bedevil the Angels Win 4-0 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped a 2-game losing streak, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

Michael Wacha was dominating in the 5.2 innings that he pitched. He retired 15 of the 20 batters he faced and only allowed 1 baserunner to reach scoring position. He improved to 3-0 on the season and joined Chris Sale and Bret Saberhagen as the only Red Sox pitchers in franchise history to allow 2 runs or fewer and 4 hits or fewer in 5 consecutive starts during their Red Sox career.

Jake Dielman came on and pitched 1.1 innings. It was his 3rd consecutive scoreless appearance.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 8th and Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 9th.

Rafael Devers was 1-4, hitting a solo home run on the 1st pitch to lead-off the 4th inning giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

JD Martinez was 2-4 and hit a solo home run in the 8th inning, over the Green Monster, to extend the Red Sox' lead to 4-0.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 2-3 with a pair of doubles.

Trevor Story was 0-3 but drove a ball to the warning track in center, for a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0

The Angels were shut out for the 2nd consecutive game. They managed just 3 hits.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox remain 8 games behind the 1st place New York Yankees who won their 11th game in a row.

Boston and Los Angeles will play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night. Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.