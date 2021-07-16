Red Sox Beat Yankees for the 7th Time in 2021 with 4-0 Shutout Friday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox are a perfect 7-0 against the New York Yankees in 2021 after beating the Yankees 4-0 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

A clean shaven Eduardo Rodriguez took the mound for the Red Sox and pitched brilliantly. He went 5.2 innings limiting the Yankees to just 2 hits while stiking out 8 and walking 2. He improved to 7-5 on the season.

Hirakazu Sawamura got the final out in the 6th inning and then the Red Sox turned the game over to Tanner Houck who picked up his 1st save of the season.

Houck who was recalled to the big-league roster Friday when the Red Sox placed Marwin Gonzalez on the 10 day injured list retroactive to July 13th with a right hamstring strain. Houck struck out 3 and walked 1 while just allowing 1 hit.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Hunter Renfroe drove in a run on a ground out and then Christian Arroyo blasted a 2-run homer, his 6th of the season.

The Red Sox added an insurance run in the 8th inning, when JD Martinez hit his 19th homer, a solo shot. Martinez now has a 29 game on-base streak which is the longest active streak in the majors.

Earlier in the day, the Red Sox made it official bringing Jarren Duran to the big leagues. To make room for Duran, the club designated pitcher Austin Brice for assignment.

Yesterday's postponed game will be made up on Tuesday, August 17th, as part of a day-night doubleheader, with games at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays came back from a 6-4 deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 10 innings. The Red Sox remain 1.5 games ahead of the Rays, in 1st place in the AL East.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play Saturday night. The BoSox will send Nathan Eovaldi, (9-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound to be faced by Garrit Cole (9-4, 2.68 ERA). The pregame starts at 6:15 with the 1st pitch at 7:15 on AM 1370 WDEA.