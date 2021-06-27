Red Sox Beat Yankees 9-2 to Sweep Series Sunday and Regain 1st Place in AL East [VIDEO]

Get the brooms out! The Boston Red Sox swept the New York Yankees for the 2nd time this season, and are now a season-high 16 games above .500 after beating the New York Yankees 9-2 on Sunday. The win, when combined with Tampa Bay's 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels means the Red Sox are atop the AL East, a half game ahead of the Rays.

The Red Sox hit 4 home runs in the game, with Kike Hernandez taking Gerrit Coles 1st pitch into the Green Monster seats to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. The homer was Hernandez's 7th of the season.

That was followed by Rafael Devers' 3-run shot in the 1st inning to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead. That homer was Devers' 19th of the season. His homer had a projected distance of 451 feet and an exit velocity of 113.7 miles per hours.

In the 3rd inning JD Martinez clubbed his 15th homer of the season

And in the 8th inning, Christian Vazquez added and insurance run, with his 4th homer of the season, a solo shot.

Devers ended the day 3-4 with 4 runs batted in. He's hitting .354 with 9 extra base hits and 16 runs batted in, in his last 13 games, dating back to June 12th.

Hernandez ended the day 2-5 with a double to go with his homer and drove in 2 runs.

Vazquez ended the day 2-3 and had a sacrifice fly to give him 2 runs batted in.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a double, scoring twice and extended his on-base streak to 22 games.

Eduardo Rodriguez who was 0-4 with a 7.94 ERA in his last 8 starts was solid on Sunday. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and striking out 8. He didn't walk a batter and held the Yankees scoreless before Aaron Judge hit a 2-run homer in the 6th inning.

Darwinzon Hernandez got 1 out in the 7th inning and Garrett Whitlock went 1.2 innings, allowing just a hit and striking out 2.

Yacksel Rios pitched the 9th, striking out 2. A nice way to celebrate his birthday!

The Red Sox open a 4 game series at home with the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock