Red Sox Beat Tigers with 4 Runs in Bottom of 8th 12-9 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox took 2 out of 3 games with the Detroit Tigers, winning the rubber game Thursday afternoon, May 6th, 12-9 after scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning at Fenway Park.

The win was the Major League's best 13th come from behind win, as the Red Sox trailed 7-5 entering the bottom for the 6th inning and 9-8 entering the bottom of the 8th inning.

Christian Vazquez, tied the score 9-9 in the bottom of 8th inning with a 2-out pinch hit single. He was the last available non-pitcher on the bench.

Rafael Devers was 2-5 with 3 runs batted in. He hit an RBI single in the 3rd and a 2-run single with the bases loaded in the 6th inning.

Franchy Cordero pinch ran for Kike Hernandez (hamstring tightness) after he doubled ended up 3-5 with a double, scoring 3 runs. He snapped a 0-25 streak with his RBI double to righ in the 2nd.

Alex Verdugo was 2-6, and had a 2-run single in the 8th inning making the lead 12-9.

Xander Bogaerts, playing in his 1000th career game for the Red Sox was 2-3 with a RBI single in the 4th inning, after fouling a ball off of his foot.

JD Martinez was 2-6, driving in 2 runs and scored 3 times.

Nathan Eovaldi went 4.1 innings, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

Matt Andriese picked up the win, evening his record at 1-1, after pitching the 8th inning and allowing a run. Adam Ottavino pitched the 9th, picking up his 1st save of the season.

For the Tigers Harold Castro was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in. Jeimer Candelario was 3-5, scoring 2 runs and driving in a run

With all the Red Sox injuries and "short bench" the team is expected to call up Michael Chavis on Friday before the start of the series with the Orioles. He was not in the game for Worcester Thursday.

The Red Sox are 19-13, in first place of the AL East, 2.0 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, who play the Los Angeles Angles Thursday night. The Red Sox head to Baltimore for the start of a 4 game series Friday night, with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.