Red Sox Beat the Rain and Royals 6-2 [VIDEO]

The way the Boston Red Sox are playing right now, they don't want a rain-out! They won their 6th game in a row Wednesday night, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-2 at Fenway Park. The game's start was delayed 31 minutes and nearly 2 hours following the top of the 6th inning.

The Red Sox record half way through the season is 50-31, which ties them with the San Francisco Giants with the most wins. This is the 15th time the Red Sox have won at least 50 of their 1st 81 games, and in the last 2 instances, 2007 and 2018, they went on to win the World Series.

JD Martinez was 1-3, with his 16th home run, a 3-run blast in the 3rd inning. He now has a 19 game on-base streak.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with a RBI single in the 5th inning. He extended his on-base streak to 25 games, which is the longest active streak in the majors, and the longest by a Red Sox player this season.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-4, driving in 2 runs. He hit his 12th homer in the 8th inning.

Kike Hernandez made a fantastic catch in the triangle in centerfield.

Martin Perez picked up the won for the Red Sox and is now 6-4 on the season. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2. For the 4th time this season he didn't allow a walk.

Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless 8th inning. He hasn't allowed a run in his last 24 appearances (19.1 innings) which is the Major's longest streak

Brandon Workman go the final 2 outs in the 6th inning, getting an inning ending double play. 8 of his 10 appearances this year have been scoreless, and has a 1.86 ERA.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th inning.

The Royals are now 1-8 on their current 10 game road trip. Salvador Perez was 4-4 getting half of Kansas City's 8 hits. His solo homer in the 2nd inning was his 19th of the season.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Chris Sale threw 15 pitches from the mound and topped 90 miles per hour as he continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

The Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Washington Nationals Wednesday night, 15-6 and that means the Red Sox are now 3 games ahead of the Rays, in 1st place in the AL East.

The Red Sox and Royals will play the final game of their 4 game series Thursday afternoon, with the pregame starting at 12:10 and first pitch at 1:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.