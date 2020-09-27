Red Sox Beat the Braves 9-1 in Final Game of the 2020 Regular Season [VIDEO]

Hours after the Boston Red Sox announced that manager Ron Roenicke would not return in 2021, the Boston Red Sox closed out the 2020 regular season with a 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, September 27th.

Boston batters had 15 hits, including 4 homers.



Jackie Bradley Jr. a free agent after the season batted lead-off and was 3-6 with a double and his 7th homer of the season. He finishes 2020 with a .283 batting average and 7 homers, 22 runs batted in and 5 stolen bases

Xander Bogaerts was 2-3 with his 11th homer. He finishes the season with a .300 batting average, 28 runs batted in and 8 stolen bases.

JD Martinez hit his 7th homer, a 2-run shot and Jonathan Arauz was 3-4, with his 1st homer of the season and 3 runs batted in

Nick Pivetta, in his 2nd start for Boston went 5.0 innings, picking up his 2nd win. He had 5 strikeouts and walked 2. He finishes the season 2-0

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched a scoreless 6th inning, Ryan Weber pitched the 7th and 8th inning and Mike Kickham closed out the 9th inning.

Boston finishes the 2020 season with a record of 24-36, in last place in the AL East.