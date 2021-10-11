Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 6-5 Win American League Division Series [VIDEO&PHOTOS]
The Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Kike Hernandez in the bottom of the 9th inning at Fenway Park, Monday night. The Red Sox beat the Rays 3-1 in the best-of-5 series. Monday night was the 2nd straight walk-off win.
Hernandez's sacrifice fly scored Danny Santana who was pinch running. Hernandez was 1-4 Monday. He hit .450 in the series, with 3 doubles, 2 homers and 6 RBI's
Rafael Devers was 3-4 driving in 3 runs. He hit a 3-run homer in the 3rd inning, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. In 20 postseason games, Devers has hit .300 with 3 homers and 20 RBIs.
Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double and RBI, extending the Red Sox lead to 4-0 in the 3rd inning.
JD Martinez was 2-4 and extended the Red Sox' lead to 5-0 with a RBI single in the 3rd inning.
Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 innings. He retired the first 9 batters he faced before a leadoff single in the 4th inning.He gave up 2 runs and allowed 3 hits.He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.
Tanner Houck came on in relief, allowing a 2-run homer to Wander Franco
Josh Taylor came on in the 7th inning, pitching a scoreless inning, retiring all 3 batters he faced.
Ryan Brasier was tagged with 2 runs in the 8th inning allowing 3 hits, and didn't retire a batter.
Garrett Whitlock came on in the 8th inning, with the go-ahead runner on 2nd base, with no one out, and retired all 3 batters he faced. He then threw a scoreless 9th inning.
The Rays battled back after trailing 5-0 to tied the score in the 8th inning.
Kevin Keirmaier was 2-3 with a double and threw out Alex Verdugo at 3rd base in the 8th inning.
Wander Franco was 1-4 with the homer and 2 runs batted in.
The Red Sox will play the winner of the Houston - Chicago White Sox series with the 1st game Friday night, October 15th in either Houston or Chicago. for the American League Championships. The ALCS is a best of 7 series with games
- Friday October 15
- Saturday October 16
- Monday October 18 in Boston
- Tuesday October 19 in Boston
- Wednesday October 20 in Boston if necessary
- Friday October 22 if necessary
- Saturday October 23 if necessary
