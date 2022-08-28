Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 5-1 [VIDEO]
The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday afternoon, 5-1 as Rich Hill was dominating on the mound for Boston.
Hill went 7.0 innings and struck out 11. He walked 1 and just allowed 3 hits.
Jeurys Familia retired 2 batters in the 8th inning. He allowed 3 hits and 1 run.
John Schreiber came in and closed the door on the Rays, pitching 1.1 innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 1, walking a batter. It was his 5th save of the year.
Kike Hernandez was 1-2 and hit a solo home run, his 6th of the year in the 4th inning.
JD Martinez was 1-4 with a 2-run single in the 1st inning.
Bobby Dalbec was 1-3 with a 2-run, 2-out single in the 1st inning.
Alex Verdugo was 2-4 and hit his 32nd double of the season.
Trevor Story was 1-3, scoring a run. Story was reinstated from the injured list prior to the game, when the Red Sox optioned Jarren Duran back to Triple A Worcester.
Tommy Pham was 2-4 singling in the 1st and 4th innings.
Manager Alex Cora on the game.
Boston and Tampa Bay conclude the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame begins at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.