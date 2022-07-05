Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 4-0 on the 4th of July [VIDEO]

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Playing on the 4th of July certainly agrees with the Boston Red Sox as they won their franchise tying 8th consecutive game on July 4th, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 at Fenway Park.

Austin Davis started for Boston, in the place of Michael Wacha who had a "dead arm". Davis went 2.0 hitless innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Kutter Crawford, recalled from Triple A Worcester when Connor Seabold was sent down after Sunday's game went 5.1 innings. He retired 16 of the 20 batters he face. He struck out 8, walked 1 and allowed 2 hits.

John Schreiber pitched the last 1.2 innings, retiring each of the 5 batters he faced to earn his 3rd save of the season. Schreiber has stranded all 14 runners he has inherited this season.

Trevor Story was 2-4, hitting a solo home run, his 13th of the season in the 4th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with an RBI single in the 5th inning.

Franchy Cordero was 1-4 with an RBI single in the 8th inning.

Alex Verdugo had a single in the 6th inning and now has a career-high-tying 14 game hitting streak.

Christian Vazquez was 1-3 with a single in the 8th inning and has a 10 game hitting streak.

Christian Arroyo was 2-4 with a double.

Xander Bogaerts missed the game after requiring 7 stitches in his thigh after being cleated in Sunday's game with the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.

