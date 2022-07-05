Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 4-0 on the 4th of July [VIDEO]

Playing on the 4th of July certainly agrees with the Boston Red Sox as they won their franchise tying 8th consecutive game on July 4th, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 at Fenway Park.

Austin Davis started for Boston, in the place of Michael Wacha who had a "dead arm". Davis went 2.0 hitless innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Kutter Crawford, recalled from Triple A Worcester when Connor Seabold was sent down after Sunday's game went 5.1 innings. He retired 16 of the 20 batters he face. He struck out 8, walked 1 and allowed 2 hits.

John Schreiber pitched the last 1.2 innings, retiring each of the 5 batters he faced to earn his 3rd save of the season. Schreiber has stranded all 14 runners he has inherited this season.

Trevor Story was 2-4, hitting a solo home run, his 13th of the season in the 4th inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 with an RBI single in the 5th inning.

Franchy Cordero was 1-4 with an RBI single in the 8th inning.

Alex Verdugo had a single in the 6th inning and now has a career-high-tying 14 game hitting streak.

Christian Vazquez was 1-3 with a single in the 8th inning and has a 10 game hitting streak.

Christian Arroyo was 2-4 with a double.

Xander Bogaerts missed the game after requiring 7 stitches in his thigh after being cleated in Sunday's game with the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.