Red Sox Beat Rays Monday 10-4 Play Atlanta Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox hit 3 home runs on Monday, including back to back shots by Christian Arroyo and Michael Chavis in the 3rd inning en route to a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in Spring Training action.

Boston had 8 hits, with 4 of them being extra base hits.

Bobby Dalbec hit a solo homer in the 5th. Dalbec and Chavis lead the Grapefruit League with 6 homers in the Spring

Dalbec leads the majors in runs scored with 13. He also leads the Grapefruit League with 13 runs batted in. Chavis is tied for the Major League lead with 33 total bases.

Franchy Cordero made his Spring Training debut, and was 1-2, while playing left field.

Eduardo Rodriguez, the Opening Day starter struggled, going only 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2. There was some concern on the radio broadcast about a potential injury, but E-Rod went into the bullpen and finished 5 innings, throwing 3 innings of bullpen work

The Red Sox open the regular season in 9 days against the Baltimore Orioles on April 1st. Today they take on the Atlanta Braves with Garrett Richards scheduled to pitch.