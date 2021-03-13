Red Sox Beat Rays Friday 8-2 Play Braves Saturday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

Yes, it's only Spring Training, but the Boston Red Sox have now won 3 straight games, after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Friday afternoon, March 12th.

The game saw the Spring Training debut of Xander Bogaerts who has been out with a sore shoulder, and relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura. Bogaerts isn't cleared to play the infield, although he's expected to sometime next week. He was the designated hitter and was 0-2. Sawamura pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 1 hit, 1 run and walked 3 while striking out 1.

Garrett Richards who had been roughed up in his previous 2 starts went 4 strong shutout innings Friday, allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 7 and walked 3.

The Red Sox had 9 hits on the afternoon. Christian Arroyo playing 2nd base and leading off was 1-2 with his 1st homer of the Spring, a 2 run homer. Jonathan Arauz hit his 1st homer in the 5th inning, a 2 run homer .Michael Chavis his a 3 run homer in the 6th inning, his 3rd of the spring.

After the game, the Boston Red Sox made roster moves.

Four players were optioned to the Alternate Training Site: third baseman Hudson Potts, outfielders Jeisson Rosario and Marcus Wilson, and right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold.

Eight players were reassigned to the minor leagues: catcher Jett Bandy, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez, infielders Chad De La Guerra and Jeter Downs, and pitchers Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Caleb Simpson, and Ryan Weber.

The Red Sox will play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday afternoon, March 13th, sending Martin Perez to the mound. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The Red Sox open the regular season in 19 days, on April 1st at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.