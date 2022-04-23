Red Sox Beat Rays 4-3 [VIDEO]

Matt Barnes induced Wander Franco to hit into a ground ball to Trevor Story at 2nd base with the bases loaded and 2-out in the bottom of the 9th to preserve Boston's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Friday night, April 22nd.

Franco had hit 2 solo homers off of Red Sox starting pitcher, Michael Wacha. Franco's homers came in the 1st and 5th inning.

Wacha went 5.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Austin Davis came on in the 6th inning, striking out 2. Matt Strahm got 2 outs in the 7th, but allowed 1 run. Hansel Robles pitched 1.1 hitless innings. Jake Diekman got 2 outs in the 9th but walked the bases loaded before Barnes shut the door, earning his 1st save of 2022.

Rafael Devers hit his 3rd homer of the season in the 3rd inning, a solo shot. He was 1-4.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-4 with a double

Kike Hernandez batting 5th was 2-4 and Alex Verdugo batting clean-up was 2-4. Verdugo picked up another outfield assist gunning down Yandy Diaz who was trying to stretch a hit into a double.

The Red Sox were without JD Martinez.

Corey Kluber started for Tampa Bay and went 5.0 innings, allowing 11 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Acting Manager Will Venable on the game.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday night. Garrett Whitlock will start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.