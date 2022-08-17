Red Sox Beat Pirates 5-3 Tuesday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night, August 16th in the start of a 3-game series. The Red Sox did the damage in the 1st inning, scoring 4 runs.

Nick Pivetta 1-hit the Pirates through 7.0 innings striking out 6 and walking 3 to even his record at 9-9 on the season.

Austin Davis didn't provide much relief, as he allowed 3 runs on 2 hits, walking 1 retiring just 1 batter in the 8th inning.

John Schreiber came on and got the last 2 outs of the 8th inning.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th inning, striking out 2, earning his 3rd save of the season.

Tommy Pham was 2-4 batting leadoff, scoring 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo drove in a run with a single

Christian Arroyo also drove in a run with a single.

Eric Hosmer drove in a run, going 1-3 Tuesday night.

Kike Hernandez was activated from the Injured List, dating back to June 8th with a hip flexor strain. He was 0-3 but drove in a run with a long sacrifice fly. He played shortstop giving Xander Bogaert a night off.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston is now 58-59, 4.0 games out of the 3rd wild card spot, with 45 games left to play.

Boston and Pittsburgh play the middle game of the series Thursday night. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for Boston Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 6:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.