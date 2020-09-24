Red Sox Beat O’s for 3rd Straight Win 9-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox have won 3 consecutive games beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 on Wednesday night, as Nathan Eovaldi threw 6 shutout innings.

In the last 17 games dating back to September 4th the Red Sox starters have posted a 2.89 ERA and held opponents to a .232 batting average. In the last 6 games the Red Sox starters have a 0.84 ERA and opponents are batting just .167

Wednesday night Eovaldi finished with 8 strikeouts while walking just 1 batter and scattering 7 hits in the 6 innings. He finishes the 2020 season with a 4-2 record

Kevin Plawecki was 3-4 with a triple and 2 runs batted in.

Rafael Devers was 1-5 with a double and drove in 3 runs in the 3rd inning when the Red Sox scored 6 runs to put the game away.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 scoring 2 runs and has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 1-3 and has hit safely in 28 of the last 33 games. He recorded the club's Major League leading 17th outfield assist of the season throwing out Pat Valaika attempting to stretch a single to a double ending the top of the 2nd inning. That assist was Bradley Jr.'s 3rd of the year.

Alex Verdugo was 1-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

JD Martinez was 1-5 with a double and is now 9-31, batting .290 with 3 doubles, 2 homers and 6 runs batted in, in his last 7 games.

Boston and Baltimore will play Thursday night, with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30. It's the final home game for the Red Sox. Martin Perez gets the start for Boston. Hear the game on 101.9 The Rock.