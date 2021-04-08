Red Sox Beat O’s 7-3 to Win 4th In a Row [VIDEO]

Make it 4 in a row for the Boston Red Sox, as they beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 in Camden Yards to ruin the O's home opener on Thursday afternoon April 8th.

Boston plated 2 runs in the 1st inning when Rafael Devers went deep for his 1st homer of the season, a 2 run shot to right-center, estimated to go 452 feet. Devers ended up 2-3 on the afternoon.

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed a 2 run homer to Ryan Mountcastle in the bottom of the 1st to tie the game. It was the first home run that Boston pitchers had allowed all season. They had pitched to 248 batters before Mountcastle went yard. E-Rod ended up going 5.0 innings to pick up the win. He allowed 3 runs on 4 hits and struck out 7.

Rodriguez turned 28 yesterday (April 7th). The Red Sox are 46-12 in his starts since the start of 2018 and he is 41-2 when receiving at least 4 runs of support. He is now 7-0 since 2018 against the Orioles, the team that originally signed him back in 2010.

JD Martinez, was 2-5 with a double. He now has an extra base hit in all 7 of the Red Sox games this season, and is batting .433.

Alex Verdugo hitting 2nd had 2 doubles.

Christian Vazquez continued to tear into the ball. He was 3-5 with 2 doubles and is hitting .458 on the season.

Kike Hernandez hit his 1st homer for the Red Sox, a solo shot in the 8th inning.

Marwin Gonzalez is proving to be the ultimate utility player. He started at shortstop today, giving Xander Bogaerts the day off. It's the 5th position he has started at, with 2 starts at 1st, 1 at 2nd, 1 at 3rd and 1 in left field. He committed Boston's first error in 4 games, but did drive in a run.

Garrett Whitlock came on in relief for E-Rod and pitched 2 innings of hitless relief, striking out 3.

Matt Andriese pitched the 8th inning and Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, striking out the side in 11 innings.

Barnes appearance was his 328th for the Red Sox, with 326 of them coming in relief. He is now 8th in Red Sox history for appearances, and prior to today's game had been tied with Cy Young for 8th most in Red Sox history.

Boston is now 4-3 and will play the Orioles 4-3 on Saturday night. Both teams are off on Friday. The Red Sox will send Garrett Richards to the mound, who had a less than stellar start against the Orioles at Fenway. The pregame starts at 6:05 and 1st pitch at 7:05 on 101.9 The Rock.