Red Sox Beat O’s 6-4 Friday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6- Friday night, April 12th for their 2nd win in a row, for their 5th win in a row. The Red Sox are 3-1 in their last games.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 6.2 innings allowing 3 hits, 2 run and striking out 8. He pitched a perfect game for the 1st 4.2 innings, retiring the 1st 1 batters he faced. He gave up a run homer to the last batter he faced, Dwight Smith Jr.

Andrew Benintendi was 2-, hitting his 1st homer of the season. Mitch Moreland was 2-4 with a double, Xander Bogaerts was 3- 4 with a double and Eduardo Nunez was 2-4 driving in 2 runs.

Tyler Thornburg gave up a 2 run homer to Renato Nunez in the top of the 9th, before Ryan Brasier came in and picked up his 3rd save of the season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. proved why he's a Gold Glover with another highlight reel catch in the top of the 8th inning.

The Red Sox are now 5-9, 6 games back behind the 1st place Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox will play Baltimore Saturday afternoon in the 2nd game of the 4 game series. Rick Porcello is scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox, with the pregame starting at 12:05 and 1st pitch at 1:05 on AM 1370 WDEA.