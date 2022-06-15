Red Sox Beat Oakland 6-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox returned to friendly Fenway Tuesday night, after going 8-2 on the West Coast Road Trip. They beat the Oakland A's Tuesday 6-1 to improve to a season high 4 games above .500. The Red Sox are 19-7 over their last 26 games dating back to May 18th, the best record in the American League.

Nick Pivetta went 8.0 innings tossing a 3 hitter. He allowed just 1 run and struck out 3 while walking 2. He is now 6-5 on the season.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 9th.

Rafael Devers hit a 3-run homer in the 4th inning, his 15th of the season.

JD Martinez, hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning. It was his 8th homer of the season and 3rd in his last 4 games.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-2 and reached base safely 4 times, after walking once and being hit by a pitch. He made a great play in the 8th inning

Rob Refsnyder was 3-4 with a run batted in and made a great catch in the 6th inning

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston and Oakland will play Wednesday night. The Red Sox are expected to call up Josh Winckowski from Worcester to make the start. Pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.