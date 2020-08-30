Red Sox Beat Nationals 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox evened the 3 game series at 1-1 on Saturday night, August 29th, beating the Washington Nationals 5-3 at Fenway Park.

Chris Mazza was the opener for the Red Sox lasting 2.1 innings and giving up 3 runs on 6 hits throwing 75 pitches. From there 6 relievers combined to throw 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just 5 hits. Phillips Valdez threw 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 3. He has allowed just 2 earned runs in 20.0 innings, and 11 of his 13 appearances have been scoreless. Ryan Brasier pitched 1 inning , and picked up the win, and now has 6 consecutive scoreless appearances. Darwinzon Hernandez threw 2/3rds of an inning and hasn't allowed a run in any of his 3 appearances in 2020. Matt Barnes picked up his 3rd save of the year

Boston's batters had 9 hits, with Xander Bogaerts going 3-4 with a double and his 7th homer of the year, driving in 3 runs.

Kevin Pillar was 2-3 with a homer and triple, scoring 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 and threw our Kurt Suzuki at home plate to end the top of the 5th inning. It was his 7th outfield assist leading all of Major League Baseball

JD Martinez had a double, his team leading 10th of the season

For the Nationals Trea Turner was 5-5 with 2 doubles. Kurt Suzuki was 2-4.

Prior to Saturday's game the Red Sox placed Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 26) due to a right calf strain

Boston and Washington will play game 3 of the 3 game series Sunday afternoon with the pregame starting at 12:30 with the 1st pitch at 1:30 on 101.9 The Rock.