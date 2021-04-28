Red Sox Beat Mets 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets in New York on Tuesday, April 27th getting a fantastic pitching performance from their least likely starter, Garrett Richards who pitched a gem.

Richards went 7.0 innings, scattering 7 hits but struck out 10 and more importantly had great control, as he didn't walk a batter. Of the 93 pitches he threw, 70 were strikes. He won for the first time and is 1-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.94

Matt Andriese pitched a perfect 8th inning retiring all 3 batters he faced, striking out 1

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, converting his 5th save. He's a perfect 5 for 5 in save opportunities. He faced only 3 batters, striking out 2.

Bobby Dalbec hit his 1st homer of the season, in the 3rd inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Kike Hernandez had a double, as did Hunter Renfroe.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 and drove in the winning run with a bloop hit to left in the 6th inning.

For the Mets, David Peterson started and took the loss. He's 1-3. He allowed the 2 runs, and 4 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2 batters.

Jeff McNeil's homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning was the Mets' only run.

Here's manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox are now 15-9 and sit on top of the AL East 3.0 games ahead of the 12-12 Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets are 9-9 and are in 1st place in the NL East, just 1/2 game ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

The Red Sox and Mets play the final game of the quick 2 game series Wednesday night.