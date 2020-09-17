Red Sox Beat Marlins Thursday Afternoon 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox took 2 out of 3 from the Miami Marlins, winning the rubber game on Thursday afternoon, 5-3.

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Nathan Eovaldi won his 3rd game of the season (3-2) as he pitched 5 shutout innings striking out 7 without walking a batter. He allowed just 2 hits.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 6th inning allowing 2 runs and Jeffrey Springs allowed 1 run in retiring 1 batter in the 7th inning before Ryan Webber, Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes closed out the game. Barnes picked up his 8th save of the season.

Red Sox batters had 10 hits, with Rafael Devers leading the way with his 11th homer, a 3-run shot in the 7th inning. Devers ended up 2-4.

Alex Verdugo, hitting lead-off was 3-5 while Xander Bogaerts was 2-4. Kevin Plawecki playing catcher was 1-4, driving in 2 runs.

Boston returns home to take on the New York Yankees in a 3 game series Friday night with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.