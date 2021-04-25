Red Sox Beat Mariners 5-3 to Split Series [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to split the series and end the 10-game home-stand 5-5 as the Red Sox earned their Major League leading 11th come-from-behind victory.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched a season high 7.0 innings, earning his 4th win of the season (4-0) as he allowed 6 hits and 3 runs while striking out 8. He didn't walk a batter and retired the last 9 batters he faced on 29 pitches after allowing 3 straight hits and 2 runs to start the 5th inning.

JD Martinez was 2-3 with a pair of doubles and leads the Majors in extra base hits (17), hits (30) and is tied for the league lead with 10 doubles.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 with a double and run batted in.

Kike Hernandez, playing centerfield was 1-3 and had a great shoestring catch.

Marwin Gonzalez playing shortstop giving Bogaerts a day off from the field started this highlight reel double play with a glove flip

Adam Ottavino pitched a hitless 8th inning and Matt Barnes struck out 2 in the 9th, to record his 4th save of the season.

Nick Margevicius couldn't get out of the 1st inning for the Mariners, as he lasted just 0.1 inning, giving up 2 hits, and 4 runs while walking 4 and striking out 1. He allowed 6 of the first 7 batters he faced to reach with 2 singles and 4 walks.

Mitch Haniger was 1-3 with a double. Tom Murphy was 1-3 with a double

Boston is now off on Monday. They open a 2 game series with the New York Mets in New York on Tuesday night. Garrett Richards is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.