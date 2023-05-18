Red Sox Beat Mariners 12-4 as Brayan Bello Picks Up Win on 24th Birthday

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello turned 24 on Wednesday, May 17th and celebrated with a win, as the Red Sox beat the Mariners 12-4 at Fenway.

Bello went 5.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits and a run. He struck out a season-high 7 batters, walking 5. He's now 3-1 on the season.

Boston's bats were much hotter than the 52 degrees game-time temperature! They banged out 16 hits.

Pablo Reyes was 2-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in 4 runs and continued to impress in the field.

Rafael Devers wa 2-5 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Kike Hernandez was 2-4, driving in 2 runs.

Boston is now 24-20 and are off on Thursday. They start a West Coast road trip with games against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres Friday night. The pregame starts at 8:40 with the 1st pitch at 9:40 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.