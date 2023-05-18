Red Sox Beat Mariners 12-4 as Brayan Bello Picks Up Win on 24th Birthday
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello turned 24 on Wednesday, May 17th and celebrated with a win, as the Red Sox beat the Mariners 12-4 at Fenway.
Bello went 5.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits and a run. He struck out a season-high 7 batters, walking 5. He's now 3-1 on the season.
Boston's bats were much hotter than the 52 degrees game-time temperature! They banged out 16 hits.
Rafael Devers wa 2-5 with a double and drove in 2 runs.
Kike Hernandez was 2-4, driving in 2 runs.
Boston is now 24-20 and are off on Thursday. They start a West Coast road trip with games against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres Friday night. The pregame starts at 8:40 with the 1st pitch at 9:40 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.