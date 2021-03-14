Red Sox Beat Braves Saturday 7-2 Play Twins Sunday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 4th consecutive game on Saturday, March 13, beating the Atlanta Braves 7-2 as Martin Perez threw 4 shutout innings and Michael Gettys blasted a grand slam.

Perez went a strong 4 innings, striking out 5 and allowing just 2 hits to pick up his 2nd win of the Spring. He hasn't allowed a earned run in 6 innings (2 starts) this Spring. He walked 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez made his 1st appearance of the Spring and was a little wild in relief. In his 1 inning that he pitched he struck out 1, walked 3 but got an inning ending double-play ball to escape without giving up a run.

Hunter Renfroe blasted his 1st homer of the Spring, and Getty's grand slam in the 8th was his 1st of the Spring as well. The Red Sox lead the Grapefruit League in Average (.280), runs (73), doubles (25),and slugging (.518). They are 2nd in homers with 19.

Xander Bogaerts making his 2nd start of the Spring had a double and drove in a run. Jonathan Arauz had 2 doubles .

After the game, the Red Sox made the following roster moves

Catcher Ronaldo Hernández, right-handed pitcher Bryan Mata, and left-handed pitcher Jay Groome were optioned to the Alternate Training Site.

Infielder Nick Yorke was reassigned to the minor leagues.

Boston will play the Minnesota Twins Sunday afternoon, March 14th at 1:05 p.m. The Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound. with the plan that Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock and Daniel Gossett will follow.

On Monday, the Red Sox play Tampa Bay at 1:05 p.m. with Nick Pivetta scheduled to start.