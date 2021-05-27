Red Sox Beat Braves 9-5 [VIDEO]

After a nearly 3 hour rain delay, the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves early Thursday morning, 9-5 , earning their 18th come-from-behind victory at Fenway Park.

Trailing 3-1 entering the 4th inning the Red Sox scored 2 runs in the 4th inning as Rafael Devers hit his 14th home run.

After Atlanta scored 1 run in the 5th inning, the Red Sox scored 4 runs in the 6th inning, with Alex Verdugo scoring the tying run on a headfirst slide to the plate.

Christian Vazquez hit a 2-out, 2-run bases loaded single in the 6th inning. Devers also doubled in the 6th inning, driving in a run.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 6th homer of the season, finishing the night 2-4 with a homer and double

Nick Pivetta picked up his 6th win and is now 6-0. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 9 and walked 2.

Boston is 30-20 and a half game back of the 1st place Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox are off on Thursday, before opening a 3 game series at home with the Marlins. Friday night's pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.