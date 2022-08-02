Red Sox Beat Astros 3-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Monday night, August 1st to get to .500.

Just prior to the game the Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was notified of the trade after taking batting practice for the Red Sox. GM Chaim Bloom on the trade.

In the game, Nathan Eovaldi, who is rumored to be on the trading block went 6.1 innings for the win. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

John Schreiber came on in relief, going 1.2 innings. He allowed 1 hit, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Tanner Houck picked up the save, pitching a scoreless 9th inning, striking out 1. It was his 7th save of the season.

Jarren Duran batting leadoff was 2-4, driving in all of Boston's runs. He hit a 2-run homer, his 2nd of the season in the 5th inning, to give Boston the 3-2 lead.

He also had a double, driving in a run in the 3rd inning

Bobby Dalbec had a double, scoring twice.

Boston and Houston play the 2nd game of the 3-game series on Tuesday night. Kutter Crawford is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 7:10 with the 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.