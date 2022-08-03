Red Sox Beat Astros 2-1, Make Roster Moves [VIDEO]

A day after trading Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox beat the Astros 2-1 making a series of roster moves prior to the game. Boston also traded for 1st baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres, while keeping the Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi and JD Martinez who were all rumored to be on the trading block.

Prior to the game the Red Sox reinstated Devers from the 10-Day injured list. They added catcher Reece McGuire and outfielder Tommy Pham to the Major League roster and placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the 10-Day injured list retroactive to July 30th. They also optioned Ronaldo Hernandez and Fanchy Cordero to Triple A roster. They will need to make a roster move to put Hosmer on the big league roster.

Tuesday night, Rafael Devers celebrated his return by going 2-4 with a double and a 2-out home run in the 6th inning. He drove in both of the Red Sox's runs.

Tommy Pham making his Red Sox debut played left field and was 1-4 scoring a run.

Kutter Crawford went 6.0 strong innings allowing 7 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked just 1.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1 and allowing a run.

Austin Davis retired 1 batter in the 8th inning, but allowed a hit and walk. Tanner Houck came on and pitched the final 1.2 innings, recording his 8th save of the season.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Astros play the final game of the 3-game series Wednesday afternoon with the pregame starting at 1:10 p.m. and first pitch at 1:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.