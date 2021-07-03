Red Sox Beat A’s in 10 Innings for 8th Win in a Row [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 8th game in a row with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland A's in 10 innings as Kike Hernandez drove in the winning run in the 10th inning and then threw out Seth Brown at the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning from centerfield

With the score tied 2-2 in the 10th inning, Hernandez's broken bat single to right field drove in Michael Chavis from 2nd base.

Then there was the play at the plate for the 8-2 doubleplay. It was Hernandez's 4th outfield assist of the season.

The Red Sox were leading 2-1 in the bottom of the 9th inning when Elvis Andrus took a Matt Barnes' pitch to the deepest part of the ballpark to tie the score. It was Barnes' 4th blown save of the season, although he did pick up the win and is now 4-2.

Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp for the Red Sox in the start, going 6.0 innings allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 7th and 8th inning, allowing 1 run on 1 hit. He struck out 3. The run Whitlock allowed was a Jed Lowrie home run, his 8th of the season in the 7th inning.

Adam Ottavino picked up his 6th save of the season for Boston.

Rafael Devers, selected by the fans to be an All-Star starter at 3rd base, was the designated hitter, and went 2-4, driving in Boston's 1st run of the game in the 4th inning with a double.

The Red Sox had a chance to blow the game wide open in the 6th inning, with a 2-0 lead, but Michael Chavis popped up to the catcher with the bases loaded and 2 out

The Tampa Bay Rays were blown out by the Toronto Blue Jays 11-1, and the Red Sox are now 4.5 games ahead of the Rays in the AL East. The Yankees-Mets game was postponed because of rain.

The Red Sox and A's will play game 2 of the 3 game series Saturday night. Garrett Richards is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 8:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 9:40 p.m on AM 1370 WDEA.