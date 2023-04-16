Red Sox Beat Angels 2-1 Sunday for 3rd Win-In-A-Row

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, April 16th in a game that lasted just 1 hour and 57 minutes. The Red Sox evened their record at 8-8, and have now won 3-in-a-row after losing 4 in-a-row against Tampa Bay.

Justin Turner hit a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd inning. In the last 5 days (April 11-16) he is 9-22 batting .429 with 3 doubles, a homer and 4 runs batted in.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 and leads the team with 20 hits on the season.

Ryan Brasier retired the Angels in order in the 9th inning, to record his 1st save of the season and the 1st since July 15, 2022 when he picked up the save against the Yankees.

Shoehi Ohtani was 0-4, snapping his 36-game on base streak.

Boston and Los Angeles will play Monday morning in the annual Patriot's Day game. Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Angels and Brayan Bello is expected to come off the disabled list and start for Boston. The pregame starts at 10:10 a.m. and 1st pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.