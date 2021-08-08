Red Sox Bats Still Hibernating but Split Doubleheader in Toronto Losing 1-0 and Winning 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox split a 7-inning doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, receiving outstanding pitching but their bats were still asleep. They lost the 1st game 1-0 on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 7th while winning the nightcap 2-1 in 8 innings.

In game 1, Nick Pivetta was dominant. He went 6 innings allowing just 1 hit and striking out 5 and walking 1.

Matt Barnes came on in the bottom of the 7th inning and promptly allowed a walk-off homer on the 1st pitch to Marcus Semien to give the Blue Jays the 1-0 win.The loss dropped Barnes' record to 5-3.

The Red Sox managed only 2 hits, singles each by Keven Plawecki and Jonathan Arauz.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed JD Martinez on the COVID Injured list. They still hadn't received the test results back from Jarren Duran who was placed on the list Friday and wasn't available. Bench Coach Will Venable received a positive COVID test and wasn't in the dugout.

In game 2, Tanner Houck started for the Red Sox and again delivered an impressive performance. He went 3.2 innings allowing just 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Josh Taylor recorded the final out in the 4th inning with a strikeout.

Garrett Whitlock, Boston's dominant reliever went 2 hitless innings, striking out 3.

Matt Barnes came on in the 7th inning and then Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th inning for his 8th save of the season, striking out 1 and stranding Vladamir Guerrero Jr. at 3rd base. Barnes picked up the win, and is now 6-3.

In the nightcap Alex Verdugo hit his 11th homer in the 6th inning to tie the score. He was 3-4

Jonathan Arauz drove in Franchy Cordero who started the 8th at 2nd bas with a single.

Rafael Devers who had a frustrating day at the plate hit a double.

Manager Alex Cora on the day.

Boston dropped a half game behind Tampa Bay who beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-3. They start Sunday 3 games back behind the Rays in 2nd place in the AL East.

Boston and Toronto will play the final game of the 4 game series Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 12:07 with the 1st pitch at 1:07 on 101.9 The Rock.