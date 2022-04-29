Red Sox Bats Remain Frigid Lose to Toronto 1-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox went homerless in their 6th consecutive game on Thursday, the 1st time that's happened since April 2001 and managed only 4 hits, losing to the Toronto Blue Jay 1-0.

Garrett Whitlock was the tough-luck loser for Boston. He started the game and went 3.0 innings throwing a season-high 61 pitches. He allowed 4 hits, and struck out 2 while walking 2. The run he allowed was unearned.

5 relief pitchers (Austin Davis, John Schreiver, Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes and Hansel Robles) combined to hold Toronto scoreless in 5 innings, striking out 3, walking 1 and allowing just 2 hits.

But the story is Boston's anemic bats.

Kike Hernandez had a double and Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers, and Christian Arroyo each singled. Meanwhile Travis Shaw remains hitless on the season.

Hernandez is batting .197, Jackie Bradley Jr is batting .161, Christian Arroyo is batting .194 and Bobby Dalbec is batting .154. Hernandez, JBJ, Arroyo, Dalbec and Shaw were the 4-5-6-7-8 batters.

Christian Vazquez was robbed of a hit in the 8th.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston now travels to Baltimore to start a 3-game series with the Orioles. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA