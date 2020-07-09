Red Sox Announce 2021 Schedule

With the Boston Red Sox set to begin their 2020 60 game schedule on Friday, July 24th, plans are underway for a full 162 game schedule for 2021! To that extent, the Red Sox released their 2021 schedule on Thursday, July 9th.

Photo Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox will begin their 2021 schedule at home on April Fool's Day, Thursday, April 1st against the Baltimore Orioles and will finish the season on Sunday, October 3rd on the road against the Washington Nationals. It's the 6the time in 26 years that the Red Sox have opened the season at home. Outside of this year, with the shortened season, the last time the Red Sox opened at Fenway was back in 2017.

The Red Sox will face the Yankees in 6 series during the 2021 season – 3 weekend series at Fenway Park (June 25-27; July 22-25; September 24-26), and 3 series at Yankee Stadium (June 4-6; July 15-18; August 17-18).

The club will travel to 4 National League East ballparks in 2021: Citi Field for a two-game series against the New York Mets (April 27-28); Citizens Bank Park for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies (May 21-23); Truist Park for a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves (June 15-16); and Nationals Park for a three-game series against the Washington Nationals to end the regular season (October 1-3).

4 National League East teams will make trips to Fenway Park next season: the Atlanta Braves (May 25-26), the Miami Marlins (May 28-30), the Philadelphia Phillies (July 9-11), and the New York Mets (September 21-22).

The Red Sox will play at home on Patriots Day, Monday, April 19, against the Chicago White Sox, and will also be home on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tune in to 101.9 The Rock for the 2020 season beginning on Friday, July 24th and our final Red Sox Retro game on Thursday, July 23rd, at 9 p.m. Game 4 of the 2004 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.