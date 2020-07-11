Red Sox Add Pitcher Mike Kickham to Summer Camp

The Boston Red Sox invited left handed pitcher Mike Kickham to the summer camp roster on Saturday, July 11th. The Red Sox have 50 players in their Club Player Pool, (out of a possible 60 players) including 37 members of the 40-man roster and 13 non-roster invitees.

The Red Sox signed Kickham to a minor league contract on December 20, 2019 and assigned him to Pawtucket on December 21st. Kickham who is 31, attended spring training in 2019 as a non-roster invitee with the Miami Marlins but spent the entire season with their Triple-A New Orleans affiliate. The left-hander went 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA (14 ER/32.2 IP) in 18 relief appearances, compared to 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA (27 ER/53.2 IP) in 13 starts.

He was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2010 June Draft, Kickham has made 14 major league appearances (three starts), all with the Giants from 2013-14. In his minor league career he has made 141 starts and 54 relief appearances, going 46-54 with a 4.06 ERA (377 ER/835.1 IP) in the Giants (2010-14, ’16), Mariners (2015), Rangers (2015), and Marlins (2017-19) organizations.

The Boston Red Sox open the 2020 shortened season on Friday, July 24th against the Baltimore Orioles at home with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. and the 1st pitch at 7:30 p.m. Hear all the games on 101.9 the Rock, your Boston Red Sox radio connection.