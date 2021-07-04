Red Sox’ 8 Game Winning Streak Comes to an End Fall to A’s 7-6 in 12 Innings [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's 8 game winning streak came to an end on Saturday, July 3rd as the Red Sox lost to the Oakland A's 7-6 in 12 innings.

Boston was ahead 4-2 when Oakland scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, to tie the score at 4-4 and send the game into extra innings, when neither team scored in the 9th inning.

Oakland had a great chance to win the game in the 10th inning, but JD Martinez cut down Sean Murphy at the plate for an inning ending double play. It was the Red Sox's league leading 26th outfield assist.

In the top of the 10th, with Danny Santana on 2nd, the Red Sox got aggressive on the basepaths, but Santana was gunned down at 3rd.

Oakland won the game in the 12th on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Tony Kemp

Garrett Richards pitched well, going 5.0 innings, allowing just 2 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

7 Red Sox relief pitchers followed

Hirakazu Sawamura went 1.0 inning pitching the 6th

Josh Taylor pitched the 7th inning, allowing 2 hits and striking out 11. He extended his scoreless streak to 25 games, the most in Red Sox history for a left handed pitcher.

Yacksel Rios was charged with 2 runs in the 8th inning, retiring just 1 batter

Darwinzon Hernandez was charged with the blown save, allowing 1 hit in the 8th.

Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless 9th inning striking out 1.

Brandon Workman pitched 2 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 hit

Matt Andriese allowed 3 runs on 3 hits in the 12th inning, and is now 2-3 on the season.

Matt Barnes was unavailable to pitch in the game.

Kike Hernandez his his 10th homer in the 7th inning. It was his 4th homer in his last 7 games. He finished the night 2-4 with 2 runs batted in.

Xander Bogaerts was 2-5 extending his on base streak to 28 games, the longest in the majors. JD Martinez was 1-5 and extended his on base streak to 21 games, the 2nd longest in the majors.

It was a rough night at the plate for Alex Verdugo who went 0-6 and Danny Santana who was 0-5.

Manager Alex Cora on the loss

The good news for the Red Sox, is that the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 so they still are 4.5 games behind the Red Sox. The Rays have lost 5 games in a row.

Boston and Oakland will play the final game of the 3 game series Sunday afternoon. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to pitch for Boston.