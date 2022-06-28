Red Sox 7-Game Win Streak Snapped Fall to Blue Jays 7-2 Monday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's 7-game winning streak was snapped Monday night, as they fell to the Blue Jays 7-2 in Toronto.

Connor Seabold who was called up from Worcester to make the start went 4.2 innings. He allowed 9 hits, including 3 home runs while allowing 7 runs. He did strike out 7 and walked only 1.

Tyler Danish retired the last batter in the 5th. Austin Davis pitched the 6th inning. Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 7th inning and Hansel Robles pitch the 8th inning. Danish, Davis, Sawamura and Robles combined to only allow 1 hit.

Alex Verdugo continued to hit the ball well, going 2-4 at the plate.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4

Rafael Devers had a double and was 1-4.

The Red Sox were without Jarren Duran, who was placed on the restricted list as he isn't vaccinated against COVID. Rob Refsnyder was 0-4 hitting lead-off in Duran's spot.

George Springer hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning, his 14th of the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning, his 18th of the season.

Matt Chapman hit a 2-run homer in the 5th inning, his 11th of the season.

Boston and Toronto will play game 2 of the 3-game series Tuesday night. Michael Wacha is scheduled to start for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:07 with the 1st pitch at 7:07 on 101.9 The Rock.