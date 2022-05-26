Red Sox 6-Game Winning Streak Snapped – Fall to White Sox 3-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's 6-game winning steak was snapped Wednesday night, May 25th when they fell to the Chicago White Sox 3-1 in Chicago.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning after the game was delayed for 30 minutes because of rain. Chicago scored all 3 of their runs on a 3-run homer by Jake Burger in the 5th inning off of Rich Hill.

Hill went 5.0 innings allowing just 2 hits while striking out 1 and walking 1.

Tanner Houck pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 3 and walking 2.

The Red Sox had 7 hits in the game

JD Martinez continued his torrid batting, going 2-3 and is now batting .372 on the season.

The Red Sox and White Sox play the final game of the 3-game series Thursday night. Michael Wacha is scheduled to pitch for Boston. Pregame starts at 7:10 with the 1st pitch at 8:10 on 101.9 The Rock.