Red Sox 4-Game Win Streak Snapped – Fall to Cleveland 11-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series finale to the the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, September 5th, 11-5 at Fenway Park, as Alex Cora again had to cobble together a lineup and bullpen corps as COVID struck the Red Sox again.

Sunday morning the Red Sox lost their scheduled starting pitcher, Nick Pivetta and infielder Danny Santana, their 10th and 11th players on the COVID Injured list. The Red Sox selected Kutter Crawford to take Pivetta's place and recalled Frenchy Cordeiro, both from Triple A Worcester.

Crawford, making his Major League debut was rocked, lasting just 2 innings and allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

John Schreiber making his Red Sox debut and first major league appearance in over a year, went 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 5 and walking a batter.

Stephen Gonsalves pitched the 6th, Ryan Brasier the 7th and Hansel Robles the 8th inning, combining for just 1 hit and striking out 3.

Meanwhile the Red Sox, who had trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the 4th inning, scored 3 in the 5th inning and 2 runs in the 6th inning to pull within 1 run going into the 9th inning.

JD Martinez drove in Boston's 1st run with a RBI double in the 5th inning and hit a 2-run homer, his 25th in the 6 inning. He finished the day 3-5

Hunter Renfroe was also 3-5 with a double

Bobby Dalbe was 2-5 with a double in the 2nd inning and a single in the 4th inning.

Kevin Plawecki was 2-5 with a RBI single i the 5th inning.

Travis Shaw was 1-4 with a RBI double in the 5th inning.

So with the score 6-5 Alex Cora turned the game over to Phillips Valdez, pitching for the 2nd day in a row. That proved too much, as Valdez was torched for 5 hits and 5 runs.

For Cleveland Franmil Reyes was perfect at the plate, going 4-4 and walking once. He had a double, and a home run and drove in 3 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston remains 8 games behind the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays and a half game behind the New York Yankees for the 1st Wild Card spot. The Red Sox are 3 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and 4 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland A's for the 2nd and final Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox open a 3-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Chris Sale is scheduled to start for Boston, with the pregame starting at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.