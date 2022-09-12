Red Sox 3-Hit Orioles Win 1-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox 3-hit the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, September 11th beating them 1-0 in Baltimore.

Rich Hill started for Boston and went 5 innings allowing just 2 hits, striking out 7 and walking 3.

Then the Red Sox turned it over to the bullpen, which in 2022 has proven a recipe for disaster. But not Sunday!

John Schreiber pitched the 6th inning allowing a hit and striking out 1. Matt Strahm pitched the 7th striking out 2. Garrett Whitlock pitched the 8th striking out 2 and Matt Barnes closed the game, striking out 2 in the 9th for his 5th save of the season.

The Red Sox only managed 4 hits in the game.

Xander Bogaerts battling for the batting average lead in the American League was 1-2 with a run batted in on a sacrifice fly in the 1st inning. He's now hitting .319

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox are off on Monday. They open a 2-game series with the Yankees Tuesday night in Fenway. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.