Red Sox 2020 Schedule

Major League Baseball released the 60-game regular season schedule Monday night, July 6. The Red Sox will open the season on Friday July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be broadcast on 101.9 in Aroostook County.

Here's when and who the Red Sox play:

Day Date Time Opponent Friday July 24 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Saturday July 25 1:35 vs. Baltimore Orioles Sunday July 26 1:35 vs. Baltimore Orioles Monday July 27 7:30 vs. New York Mets Tuesday July 28 7:30 vs. New York Mets Wednesday July 29 7:10 at New York Mets Thursday July 30 7:15 at New York Mets Friday July 31 7:05 at New York Yankees Saturday August 1 7:15 at New York Yankees Sunday August 2 7:08 at New York Yankees Monday August 3 off off Tuesday August 4 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday August 5 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Thursday August 6 off off Friday August 7 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Saturday August 8 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sunday August 9 1:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Monday August 10 7:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday August 11 7:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday August 12 7:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Thursday August 13 4:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Friday August 14 7:05 at New York Yankees Saturday August 15 7:15 at New York Yankees Sunday August 16 7:08 at New York Yankees Monday August 17 7:05 at New York Yankees Tuesday August 18 7:30 vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday August 19 7:30 vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thursday August 20 7:05 at Baltimore Orioles Friday August 21 7:05 at Baltimore Orioles Saturday August 22 7:05 at Baltimore Orioles Sunday August 23 1:05 at Baltimore Orioles Monday August 24 off off Tuesday August 25 6:37 at Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday August 26 6:37 at Toronto Blue Jays Thursday August 27 6:37 at Toronto Blue Jays Friday August 28 7:30 vs. Washington Senators Saturday August 29 7:30 vs. Washington Senators Sunday August 30 1:30 vs. Washington Senators Monday August 31 7:30 vs. Atlanta Braves Tuesday September 1 7:30 vs. Atlanta Braves Wednesday September 2 7:30 vs. Atlanta Braves Thursday September 3 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Friday September 4 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Saturday September 5 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sunday September 6 1:35 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Monday September 7 off off Tuesday September 8 7:05 at Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday September 9 4:05 at Philadelphia Phillies Thursday September 10 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Friday September 11 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Saturday September 12 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Sunday September 13 1:10 at Tampa Bay Rays Monday September 14 6:40 at Miami Marlins Tuesday September 15 6:40 at Miami Marlins Wednesday September 16 6:40 at Miami Marlins Thursday September 17 off off Friday September 18 7:30 vs. New York Yankees Saturday September 19 7:30 vs. New York Yankees Sunday September 20 1:35 vs. New York Yankees Monday September 21 off off Tuesday September 22 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Wednesday September 23 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Thursday September 24 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Friday September 25 7:10 vs. Atlanta Braves Saturday September 26 7:10 vs. Atlanta Braves Sunday September 27 3:10 vs. Atlanta Braves